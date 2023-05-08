Protesters Ask Tribunal To Stop Tinubu’s Inauguration  





Protesters stormed the Appeal Court in Abuja on Monday, asking the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) to stop the inauguration of the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The protesters who claim to be a coalition of civil societies, urged the court to stop the inauguration, on the premise that there are still several pending issues involving the APC candidate.

Security operatives were able to disperse the protesters after they gathered outside the Court of Appeal building for a while.

LEADERSHIP reports that hearing on the petition filed by Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate has been defeated till Wednesday, May 10.





Source: Leadership Newspaper