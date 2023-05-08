Provost Tasks Stakeholders On Standard Of Education





Provost, Osun State College of Education, Ila Orangun, Prof. Jimoh Atanda Afolabi, has charged all stakeholders including government at all levels, parents, lecturers, students to be actively involved in raising the bar of standard of education in the country.

At an interactive session with journalists at Ila Orangun, Osun State, the provost attributed the giant stride in infrastructure development on the campus of his institution to good leadership.

He said endemic mismanagement of funds in the past had hindered physical development in the institution even in the days of massive enrolment of students when internally generated revenue was at its peak.

While commending his predecessor, Oyewole and the bursar, Dr. Olarewaju Oyedeji for their commitment to infrastructural development in the school, Afolabi said his resolve to emulate their achievements informed the massive development being witnessed on the campus .

Corroborating his submissions, Oyedeji said what the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper