Senate President: Pro-Yari Group Blasts Ex-Senators Over Akpabio Endorsement





A group committed to the emergence of Senator-elect Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari as the next Senate President in the 10th National Assembly, Good Governance Initiative (GGi), has berated a group of Non-Serving Senators of the Second to the Fourth Republics, for calling on Senate presidential aspirants to step down from the race for Senator Godswill Akpabio.

The pro-Yari group said the call by the former lawmakers amounts to double standard as many members of the hitherto unknown group had championed the independence of the legislature in the past when it suited their interests.

LEADERSHIP reports that 72 former federal lawmakers on the auspices of Non-Serving Senators of the Second to the Fourth Republics led by Senator Basheer Lado, on Monday, endorsed the choices of Senator Godswill Akpabio and Senator Jibril Barau as the next Senate President and Deputy of the 10th National Assembly, respectively.

But, National President of GGi, ‘Kunle Sanusi, while reacting to the endorsement of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper