TGI Underscores Value Of Terra Seasoning Cubes





TGI Group, makers of Terra Seasoning cubes, has reiterated the value of the product for its customers saying it makes every meal cooked a masterpiece.

The group executive director, TGI, Deepanjan Roy, said the success of the products is a result of the company’s resolve to put the interests of its consumers first by seeking ways to continually excite them with products that add value to their lives.

“At TGI Group, we understand the importance of superior value to our customers. That is why we have continued to invest in research and innovation to create a seasoning cube that stands out with a distinctive taste, flavour and aroma like Terra Seasoning Cubes,” he said

For chief marketing officer, TGI Group, Probal Bhattacharya the company will continue to maintain the standards that have positioned Terra Seasoning Cubes as the fastest-growing seasoning in the Nigerian market.

“I would say quality and value are, primarily, the essential components for success with consumers….





Source: Leadership Newspaper