16 Killed In Bloody Rival Cult Clashes Over Parks Control In Akwa Ibom





No fewer than 16 persons have been reportedly killed following three days of bloody clashes by rival cult groups involving the Klaans and the Black Axe confraternities, who engaged each other over control of mini bus parks in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

The bone of contention is the toll collections, investigations by our Correspondent revealed on Tuesday.

Most of the affected areas including adjoining areas of Idu, in Uruan Local Government Area, where the crises started before spreading to the local communities of Use Offot, Ekpri Nsukara, and Oniong communities in Uyo LGA, have been deserted as about 16 persons and properties worth millions of Naira have been destroyed in yet-to-be contained violence.

It was learnt that trouble started when the the two confraternities engaged each other in a fierce fight on Sunday, over alleged encroachment into some parks earmarked for a different cult group, to collect the parking tolls, forcing angry reaction from the opposing…





Source: Leadership Newspaper