Aisha Buhari Tasks African First Ladies On Gender Equality, Peace





Nigeria’s First Lady Aisha Buhari has called on African First Ladies to intensify efforts towards ending gender-based violence and promoting peace on the continent.

Speaking at the 10th General Assembly of the African First Ladies Peace Mission (AFLPM) in Abuja, Buhari highlighted the devastating effects of insecurity and violence, particularly on women and children.

Buhari, who was elected President of AFLPM in November 2021, shared the mission’s achievements over the past year, including the construction of a five-storey secretariat in Abuja, which was funded by the Nigerian government, member states, and private donors.

The building will serve as a supportive platform and mechanism for women-led initiatives that will contribute to the advancement of peace, stability, and security in Africa.

The AFLPM also provided humanitarian support to victims of the recent Turkey Syria earthquake, as well as educational materials, food supplements, and nutritional food items to countries…





Source: Leadership Newspaper