Corps Members Get N3m From Fufeyin For Outstanding Stewardship





In a surprising and heartwarming display of generosity, billionaire Prophet, Jeremiah Fufeyin, has donated over N3million to National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members at the just-concluded wealth transfer programme held in Mercy City, Warri, Delta State.

Prophet Fufeyin, who is the founder and leader of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, used the opportunity to show his unwavering support for young Nigerian graduates, who served at his ministry.

The donation was made during the wealth transfer programme, which is an annual event focused on the transfer of wealth and blessings from God to his followers.

The multi-millionaire Prophet’s donation was met with cheerful and excitement from NYSC members serving in different ministries at Mercy City.

Some of the beneficiaries expressed gratitude for the unexpected and timely gesture of love and support from the Prophet.

Prophet Fufeyin has been known for his kind and charitable acts in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper