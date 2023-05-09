Edo Guber: PDP Chieftain, Idahosa, Kicks Against Zoning





A former Special Adviser to former Governor Adams Oshiomhole on Political Matters and now a chieftain of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, Hon. Charles Idahosa, Tuesday, rejected the agitation for the zoning of the State’s governorship position to a particular senatorial district based on tribe or religious considerations.

He said those making such agitation that it was their turn to produce the next governor to succeed Governor Godwin Obaseki come 2024 were lazy lots. Rather, he urged all Edo people interested to come out irrespective of tribe or any other primordial sentiment.

The former Commissioner of Information and Orientation under the then Governor Lucky Igbinedion administration, said whoever is seeking to occupy the number one seat of the State must put the interest of Edo first and must be someone with the competence and capacity to unite the people.

Idahosa stated this at a press conference in Benin City, the Edo State capital. He spoke on the heels of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper