I Had Frank Discussion With Obi, Not Reconciliation – Soyinka





Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has said his discussions with Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi were frank, and creative, saying that the word “reconciliation”, inserted into some reports of the visit was inappropriate, and a diversionary invocation.

In a statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja titled: “A Visitation, and the Allure of Reconciliation,” Soyinka said during the meeting, attended by two other individuals only, the word “reconciliation” was never bruited, neither in itself nor in any other form. It simply did not arise.

By contrast, he said there were expressions of “burden of leadership”, “responsibility”, “apology”, “pleading”, “formal dissociation from the untenable”, all the way to the “tragic ascendancy of ethnic cleavage”, especially under such ironic, untenable circumstances. Discussions were frank, and creative. The notion of Reconciliation was clearly N/A – None Applicable.

He added…





Source: Leadership Newspaper