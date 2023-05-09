Jubilation In Osun As Adeleke Dedicates Victory To God





Jubilation erupted across Osun State on Tuesday with the affirmation of Ademola Adeleke as the duly elected governor of Osun State in the July 16 governorship election in the state.

Shortly after the Supreme Court verdict that upheld the election of Adeleke, residents trooped out in their numbers across the State particularly in Ede, hometown of the governor, to celebrate the victory of the governor.

Meanwhile, reacting to the judgement, Senator Ademola Adeleke, who dedicated the victory to God, described the verdict as an historic landmark in the history of Osun politics.

“Today is that moment when the will of the people ordained by God survived anti-masses plot of powerful forces. We therefore celebrate God almighty. We dedicate today’s victory to Him. State power is of God and he bestowed it in whoever he wishes. I will remain God’s driven, divinely inspired, I will govern with the fear of God. Our governorship is an affirmation that we are for the people, by the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper