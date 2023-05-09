JUST-IN: PDP South-West Zonal Chairman, Adagunodo, Dies At 62





The South-West zonal chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Soji Adagunodo, is dead.

Announcing the demise of Hon. Adagunodo in a release on Tuesday evee, his son, Oluwatukesi Adagunodo, said that his father died at the of age 62.

Adagunodo, who was a former chairman of the party in Osun State, also served as a lawmaker in the State House of Assembly representing Obokun State constituency.

While the cause of his death cannot be ascertained as at the time of filing this report, he was said to have died after a brief illness.

It was, however, gathered that he passed on in the United States of America.

In his condolence message signed by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State expressed shock at the news of the death of the party leader, describing his passage as “a sore loss not only for the party, but also Osun State.”

Governor Adeleke described the loss of Hon. Adagunodo as painful going by his contributions to the PDP in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper