NECO Reschedules Entrance Examination Into Federal Govt Academy 





The National Examinations Council (NECO) has rescheduled the 2023 entrance examination, which is conducted for gifted and talented children seeking admission into Federal Government Academy Suleja, Niger State, from Saturday May 13, 2023 to Saturday, June 10, 2023.

According to a press statement by the Head Information and Public Relations Division of NECO, Azeez Sani, the examination was rescheduled to enable more candidates register for the examination following request by some stakeholders for an extension of the registration period.

The Federal Government Academy Suleja is a training ground for moulding the gifted and talented children of Nigeria. It provides enormous opportunities for outstanding gifted students to develop their potential in the interest of nation building and technological development.

The students benefit from Federal Government scholarship such as tuition fees, external examination fees, boarding, feeding, uniform and basic textbooks.

Source: Leadership Newspaper