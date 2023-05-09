Nigeria, Ghana, Others Move To Insure Infrastructure Projects





The five English-speaking West African countries, which are; Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, The Gambia and Sierra Leone are set to insure infrastructural projects across the sub-region, LEADERSHIP learnt.

The concerned countries are doing this under the platform of the West African Insurance Companies Association (WAICA) in a bid to ensure that governments and international communities embarking on infrastructural projects across the sub-region, including Nigeria, insure them through West African insurance firms.

To this end, WAICA, it was learnt, is working with Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on rating of underwriters that will be participating in these Infrastructural projects.

Confirming this development, at the ongoing WAICA 50th Anniversary and Conference 2023, in Victoria Island, Lagos yesterday, the secretary general/CEO, WAICA, Mr. William B. Coker, said, the association is working with ECOWAS on the ratings of underwriters in the sub-region so that they can…





Source: Leadership Newspaper