‘Reconciliation’ Not Mentioned On Obi’s Visit – Soyinka





Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has said the word, “reconciliation” was never used during the visit of the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, to his Abeokuta home on Sunday.

In response to various accounts of Obi’s visit that has emerged following his visit, Soyinka released a statement this afternoon, entitled, “A VISITATION, and the ALLURE of “RECONCILIATION”

This is the text of the statement:

“Before it gains traction and embarks on a life of its own, I wish to state clearly that the word “Reconciliation”, inserted into some reports of Peter Obi’s visit to me yesterday, Sunday, May 7, is a most inappropriate, and diversionary invocation.

“Let me clarify: I know the entity known as Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party. I can relate to him. I know and can relate to the Labour Party on whose platform he contested elections. There are simply no issues to reconcile between those two entities and myself. However, I do not know, and am unable…





Source: Leadership Newspaper