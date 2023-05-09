Senate Presidency: 72 Ex-Senators Endorse Akpabio, Barau





Seventy-two former federal lawmakers on the auspices of Non-Serving Senators of the Second to the Fourth Republics, have endorsed the choices of Senator Godswill Akpabio and Senator Jibril Barau as the next Senate President and Deputy of the 10th National Assembly, respectively.

But, a group loyal to another Senate presidential aspirant, Good Governance Initiative (GGi), has blasted the former Senators for their action, describing it as double standard and undemocratic.

The former Senators, however, said their decision was informed by the need for equity, fairness, and political expediency.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Monday, convener and protem chairman of the Non-Serving Senators group, Senator Basheer Lado, said the former lawmakers were in support of zoning the Senate President position to the South-South geo-political zone.

“We are a group of non-serving Senators of the Second to the Fourth Republics.

“We, in the spirit of equity, fairness, political expedience…





Source: Leadership Newspaper