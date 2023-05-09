Twitter Owner, Elon Musk, Slams WhatsApp, Warns Users





Billionaire Tesla CEO and owner of microblogging platform, Twitter, Elon Musk, has slammed Meta-owned messaging app, WhatsApp, saying “it can’t be trusted.”

Following complaints by Foad Dabiri, a Twitter Engineer, who tweeted “WhatsApp has been using the microphone in the background, while I was asleep and since I woke up at 6AM (and that’s just a part of the timeline!) What’s going on?”

Musk responded by quoting the tweet, claiming WhatsApp can’t be trusted.

EMBED TWEET https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1655967673107337216?s=46&t=b6R9LJawLd3eU3B_nXGfOw

Musk later added that WhatsApp founders left Meta “in disgust” and were vital in building a new messaging service called Signal.

However, WhatsApp responded in a statement that it believed the issue was caused by a bug on Android’s operating system and that it had asked Google to investigate and remedy the problem.

EMBED TWEET https://twitter.com/whatsapp/status/1655989766431862785?s=46&t=b6R9LJawLd3eU3B_nXGfOw