Yakmut Tasks Next Govt On Implementation Of NSIP, Masterplan





Erstwhile director general of the now defunct National Sports Commission (NSC), Alhassan Yakmut has emphasized the need for the incoming Ahmed Bola Tinubu administration to ensure full implementation of the National Sports Industry Policy (NSIP) approved by the Muhammadu Buhari-led outgoing Federal Executive Council for the administration of sports in the country.

The former Nigerian professional volleyball player, who gave the charge at an interaction with the members of the FCT chapter of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), specifically urged the next minister that will be at the helm of sports to design and construct very contemporary NSIP implementation strategies for the sports industry in the country to start flourish.

He commended the outgoing administration for initiating the sports industry policy which outlines an effective means of improving the funding of sports, delineating the obligations of the different tiers of government, the participation of the private…





Source: Leadership Newspaper