10 Kano Students Didn’t Die In Lagos Auto Crash – Official





Kano State Ministry of Education has debunked a story making the rounds that 10 students from the state had an accident on their way to participate in a quiz competition in Lagos State and the state government hired a jet to return their corpses to Kano on Monday.

In an interaction with LEADERSHIP yesterday evening, the director of publicity in the ministry, Malam Aliyu Yusuf, described the story as fake, stressing that the ministry was unaware of such development.

Yusuf queried, “How on earth can a big story like this trend in the social media without the knowledge of any one in the ministry.”

He said the only thing he was aware of was an accident involving five Kano State students who were on their way back to a unity school in Ilorin, Kwara State but had an accident.

Yusuf said, “Only five of them were injured and hospitalised and the remaining ones who escaped unhurt proceeded with their journey to the school in Ilorin. In fact, all the five students were evacuated from…





Source: Leadership Newspaper