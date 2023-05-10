After Defeat, Delta APC Rep Returns To PDP





A member of the House of Representatives for Ethiope federal constituency in Delta State, Hon Ben Roland Igbakpa, has returned to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Indication that he has rejoined PDP came last week when his name appeared in the list of transition committee in the state which he gladly accepted.

Responding to the fact that he has returned to PDP, he said he won the primary election but lost to dollars and naira which forced him to defect to the New Nigeria People’s Party, (NNPP), to contest.

He contested against Chief James Ibori’s daughter, Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, but lost during a rerun primary to the woman and eventually lost to her during the election.

The results of the party primary ended in a stalemate as the two contestants scored 34 votes each. Igbakpa while reacting to the result via his Facebook page post thanked God for the polls.

Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, eventually won the election to represent Ethiope federal constituency of the state.

She polled…





Source: Leadership Newspaper