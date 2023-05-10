APGA Leadership: INEC Clarifies Stance, Deplores Blackmail





Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has clarified its stance on the Supreme Court judgment on the crisis over the national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), saying it cannot succumb to blackmail by amorphous groups.

INEC said it viewed the circulation of posters and statements purportedly accusing it of refusal to obey the judgement of the Supreme Court recognising one Chief Edozie Njoku “as the authentic national chairman of APGA” as cheap blackmail.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja signed by the national commissioner and chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, INEC said the group’s statement aimed at hoodwinking those not abreast of the details of the case.

“We wish to state that the issues in question are about facts, the law, and due process not amenable to hysteria and appeal to sentiments.

“The attention of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been drawn to posters and statements being…





Source: Leadership Newspaper