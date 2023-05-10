Court Remands Hospital Boss For Allegedly Raping Patient  





An Ilorin Magistrate’s Court in Kwara State, on Wednesday, ordered that the medical director of Ayodele Hospital, Ilorin, Kwara State, Dr Ayodele Joseph, be remanded at a correctional facility for allegedly raping a patient.

According to the Police First Information Report (FIR), Joseph allegedly raped his patient said to be a nurse, who was in the hospital for treatment.

The Police report disclosed that the suspect sedated the patient and eventually had sexual intercourse with her without her consent.

“The nurse went to the hospital for medical treatment when the doctor, who claimed to be having 27 years experience in medical field, took advantage of her under sedation.

“Investigation into the matter however led to the recovery of the video recording containing sexual action of the defendant on the victim while medical test also confirmed that the said nurse was assaulted and raped,” the FIR stated.

The prosecutor, Gbenga Ayeni, told the court of the gravity of the offence and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper