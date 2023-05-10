Customs Generates N3.5bn In 3 Months In Kwara





The Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has between January and March, 2023 generated the sum of N3,566,997,587.12 revenue.

The command also seized some prohibited items, including 451 bags of foreign rice during the period.

The new Customs Area Controller for Kwara Command, Comptroller Kehinde Ilesanmi, disclosed these while briefing journalists on the activities of the command in the first quarter of 2023 in Ilorin, the state capital on Wednesday.

“A comparative analysis with the preceding year 2022 indicates that we have surpassed revenue collected same period last year 2022 with N779,992,680.64,” Ilesanmi disclosed.

The Area Controller said the command made 23 seizures of different items during the period under review.

The seizures made by the men of the command included

873 kegs of petroleum product of 25 liters each which is about 21,825 liters of PMS, six units of used vehicles, 451 bags of foreign parboiled rice (50kg each),

23 bales of secondhand…





Source: Leadership Newspaper