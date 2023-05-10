Man Arraigned For Diverting N7m Bank Loan In Kaduna





The Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Tuesday, arraigned one Nur’deen Olaitan Amodu-Ode before a Kaduna State High Court on charges bordering on criminal breach of trust.

The defendant was arraigned before Justice Darius Khobo of the State High Court.

Amodu-Ode allegedly diverted a credit facility granted to him by First City Monument Bank (FCMB) for the purchase of shares, and which was to be repaid within 180 days, for personal use.

The count reads: “That you, Grand Lynx Autoxpert Company Limited and Nur’deen Olaitan Amodu-Ode sometime in August, 2021 in Kaduna, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, whilst being entrusted with the sum of Seven Million Naira (N7,000,000.00) by First City Monument Bank Plc to finance purchase of stocks for resale, dishonestly converted same to your own use in violation of the agreement and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 296 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law 2017…





Source: Leadership Newspaper