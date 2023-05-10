MTN Nigeria Gets NCC Approval To Lease NTEL Spectrum





MTN Nigeria has secured the approval of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to lease Natcom Development and Investment Limited’s spectrum for a 2-year period, starting from May 1st, 2023.

The deal enables MTN Nigeria to lease two spectrums from NTEL (5HMz Frequency Division Duplex and 10HMz FDD) which cover 19 states in Nigeria.

The transaction cost MTN Nigeria N4.25 billion, which include taxes, regulatory fees, and auxiliary charges.

According to a corporate action filed by the telco, the company also disclosed that the telecom regulator has also renewed its 2100MHz spectrum for a period of 15 years, effective from 1 May 2022 to 30 April 2037.

This spectrum enables the telecom company to continue to provide 3G services on its network. For this spectrum, MTN said, it has also send N58.66 billion to the NCC.

Speaking on this development, MTN Nigeria CEO, Karl Toriola said: “this is a significant milestone in delivering our Ambition 2025 strategy. The access…





Source: Leadership Newspaper