Rescued From Sudan





Amina a 400-level student of medicine at the University of Khartoum is among several Nigerian returnees from war torn Sudan. Her tales about her experience during the evacuation back home were sordid and harrowing. She witnessed some girls being sexually harassed and many of them became so broke to the extent of picking things from shops and running away. They had no food or water, faced humiliation and slept in the open.

Another returnee Zainab, a 300-level physiotherapy student recounted how they were not treated like humans at the Aswan border in Egypt. She describes their condition as “really terrible and totally hard.” She says some of the women that were pregnant and sick children suffered from lack of medical care. She didn’t think they would survive the journey because they slept in car, open places and the fear of harassment was ever present.

For Bolaji, he recounted the journey from Sudan to the Aswan border which he says took them about a week. He said they had…





Source: Leadership Newspaper