Wigwe Succeeds Rabiu As President Of France-Nigeria Business Council





Pioneer president of the France-Nigeria Business Council, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has handed over the reins of the Council after a successful two-year tenure to the group managing director of Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe.

Rabiu, the founder and executive chairman of BUA Group, handed over the reins to Wigwe in a ceremony held on Wednesday, marking a new chapter in the Council’s history.

In his farewell address, Rabiu expressed gratitude to the Council members, President Emmanuel Macron, and other stakeholders for their unwavering support during his tenure.

He acknowledged the exceptional service of Jean Haas, the Secretary of the Council, who will continue in his role under the new leadership.

During Rabiu’s tenure as the pioneer President, the Council achieved significant milestones in strengthening business ties between France and Nigeria, promoting mutual growth and prosperity.

Under his leadership, the Council organized two France-Nigeria Business Forums in Paris, a meeting in Lagos,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper