10th NASS: APC To Review Zoning Formula As Yari, Kalu, 3 Others Protest





Apparently unsettled by the growing protests by aggrieved aspirants to the 10th National Assembly presiding offices, the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) has agreed to revisit the zoning of the four presiding offices.

Bowing to pressure, national chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, assured aspirants for the Senate presidency, who stormed the party’s national secretariat in protest on Thursday, that the party will go back to the drawing board with a view to reviewing the zoning formula.

Adamu admitted that the zoning list was flawed because it was drafted without adequate consultations.

The aspirants, who said one of them, Senator-elect Osita Izunaso from Imo State, was unavoidably absent, came barely 24 hours after some speakership aspirants also stormed the national secretariat in protest on Wednesday over the choice of the next Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The aggrieved Senate president aspirants, who met with the party’s National Working…





