Akoh Behind Peace Corps Bill Passed By NASS – Senate





The Senate, on Thursday, affirmed that the National Commandant of Peace Corps of Nigeria, Professor Dickson Akoh, was the brain behinnd the Peace Corps Bill, which was considered and passed by both chambers of the National Assembly and subsequently transmitted to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent last month.

The Bill, according to a statement signed by its sponsor in the Senate, Senator Ali Ndume, sought for an Act to establish the Nigerian Peace Corps which was accordingly considered, harmonised and adopted by the two chambers of the National Assembly

Ndume also declared that any other group or individual laying claim to the Bill or parading itself as Nigerian Peace Corps is illegal.

The development comes on the heels of claims being made by one Mustapha that he is the owner of the Bill.

The statement reads: “The attention of the leadership of the Senate and indeed the National Assembly has been drawn to different groups laying claims to the Bill for ran Act to establish the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper