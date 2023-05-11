Dangote, Elumelu Laud NNPC’s Performance Under Kyari





The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd has been commended for great performance by eminent businessmen and entrepreneurs, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Mr. Tony Elumelu.

According to Dangote, Africa’s richest man and chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, by its sterling performance under its group chief executive Officer, Mele Kyari, NNPC has what it takes to become the African version of Saudi Arabia’s Aramco.

On his part, Elumelu, who is chairman of Heirs Holding, NNPC deserve oraise for the effort it has made to curb crude oil theft.

Speaking yesterday at the ongoing 2023 Upstream Investment Management Services Ltd (NUIMS) Annual Value Assurance Review (AVAR) Workshop, with theme, ‘Consolidating for Growth in PIA Era.’ Dangote said that the NNPC can generate billions of dollars in revenue if the right decisions are made.

He ssid the PIA brought the transformation of NNPC from a government establishment to a commercial entity with no recourse to government…





Source: Leadership Newspaper