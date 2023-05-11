EFCC Quizzes, Detains Ex-Minister Of Power Over N22bn Fraud





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has quizzed a the immediate-past Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman, over alleged diversion of N22billion.

Mamman served as the Minister of Power from August 2019 to September 2021, when he was removed from office by President Muhammadu Buhari.

His detention followed his visit to the anti-graft agency’s headquarters in Abuja after he was earlier invited.

Mamman was detained Wednesday morning after turning himself in at the commission’s office in Abuja.

EFCC sources said the former minister allegedly conspired with officials of the Ministry of Power during his stint as minister and diverted N22 billion and shared it among themselves.

The sources said: “From 2017 to date, the former minister of Power conspired with other staff of the ministry in charge of the accounts of the Zungeru and Mambilla Hydro Electric Power Projects, diverted over N22 billion naira, and shared it amongst themselves.

“Investigations have led to the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper