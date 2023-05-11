Kaduna Generates N77.1bn IGR In 2022 – Report





The Kaduna State government has generated N77.1 billion as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in 2022, against the N88.5 billion budgeted.

This was announced in Kaduna on Wednesday at the presentation of Citizens Accountability Report (CAR) on the implementation of Kaduna State 2022 budget.

The executive director, SkillsFuture Nigeria, Mr Bolaji Osho, who presented the report, described the achievement as commendable, considering the cash crunch that characterised the 2022 fiscal year in the State.

He attributed the 87.1 per cent performance to the consolidation of the state government’s aggressive IGR drive across major sectors of the economy.

The CAR identified the critical source of tax revenue for the state as personal taxes which recorded 144.8 per cent performance during the period under review.

“Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service generated the highest revenue of N35.5 billion against a budget of N29.9 billion representing 118.5 per cent.

“This was followed by the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper