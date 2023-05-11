Kwara Govt Explains Delay In Completion Of Idiagbon Flyover Project





The Kwara State government has explained the delay in the completion of Tunde Idiagbon Flyover project along the University of Ilorin Road, Tanke, Ilorin.

The State’s Commissioner for Works, Engr. Rotimi Ilyasu, explained that the delay in the completion of the project, which started over a year ago, was caused by climatic weather challenges and market forces.

But, the residents of the area have lamented the inconvenience the delay in the completion of the project was causing them.

Those who spoke with LEADERSHIP included commuters and shop owners along the project route.

Two residents, Mr. John Abidemi and Olagoke Kolade, however, expressed appreciation to the state government for embarking on the project aimed at easing traffic gridlock on the ever-busy Tanke Road.

They added: “This area used to witness heavy traffic jam. With this, we can see that achievements are speaking for the governor among his peers in the APC.

“However, we residents of Tanke area feel that the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper