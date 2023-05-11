New Tax Policy: Looking In The Wrong Places





It is common knowledge that the Nigerian economy is facing a number of challenges, including high rate of inflation, low growth rate, and a persistent fiscal deficit. In the light of these, there has been much debate about whether the government should impose new taxes to help boost revenue or adopt measures to address other manifest economic issues.

It is important to note that tax policies can have significant impacts on the economy. While taxes are necessary to fund government services and programmes, excessive taxation can stifle economic growth and discourage investment.

The recently introduced tax policy under the framework of Fiscal Policy Measures (FPM) 2023, brought about additional excise taxes ranging from 20 per cent to 100 per cent on alcoholic beverages, tobacco, wines and spirits.

By the provisions of this policy, Nigeria will begin to tax single use plastic while a government circular also confirmed that five per cent telecommunication tax has been approved. The…





Source: Leadership Newspaper