Niger Govt, Private Developer To Build 2,000 Housing Units





Niger State government through the State Housing Corporation has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the construction of 2,000 housing units for low and middle income residents of the state.

The commissioner for land and housing, Hon Danladi Mahmud Liman Doko who signed the agreement on behalf of the state government said the Governor Sani Bello administration decided to partner with the private developer and chief executive officer of TisTuk Engineering, Mr Kayode Adeleke because of his expertise and financial capacity to handle the project.

He said the housing units will be built in Tutungo area on the Minna-Abuja Expressway through Private Public Partnership (PPP).

The commissioner said the housing units to be name Kore Raba Housing Estate comprise one-bedroom, two-bedroom detachment and three-bedroom flats with two years as duration for completion.

He said the government was ready to partner with any private developer to close the housing deficit in the state.

In…





Source: Leadership Newspaper