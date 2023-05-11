Sudan: Fall Of A Dictator, Two Generals, One War And A Trail Of Carnage





There were signs after the fall of the tyrant president Omar Al Bashir, however this year, no one was prepared for the carnage in Khartoum. The process of transitioning to civil rule fell apart as two key military groups turned against each other over disagreements on handing over process.

Asides the regular Sudanese armed forces, in 2013, al Bashir formed the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) a paramilitary force known as Janjaweeds (devils on horseback) to quell the rebellion in Darfur as a result of ethnic discrimination. General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Sudan’s de facto ruler has the Sudan Armed Forces loyal to him, while General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti has the support of the RSF.

After several attempts, I got hold of a journalist in Khartoum, Mustafa Hussein. He told me he was safe and explained to me that the unwillingness of both generals to agree on how to unite both armies and procedures to hand over power to civilians was the cause of the ongoing war.

“When…





Source: Leadership Newspaper