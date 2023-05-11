Sudan: NEMA Sends 100 Bags Of Rice, Others To Stranded  Nigerians





The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has sent assorted food items approved for the Nigerian Embassy in Sudan to cater for the stranded Nigerians that are waiting for an airlift in Port Sudan back to Nigeria from war-torn Sudan.

The items consist of 100 10k bags of rice, 50 10k bags of beans, 10 cartons of seasonings, 50 cartons of Spaghetti, and five bags of iodized salt.

This was contained in a statement signed by the head of media, NEMA, Ezekiel Manzo, on Thursday.

According to the statement, the director-general of NEMA, Mustapha Ahmed, said the items were to cushion the effects of food scarcity in Sudan.

He also said they were meant to cater to the Nigerian citizens while the evacuation underway is being strengthened.

The items were airlifted on Thursday to Port Sudan by Tarco Aviation which earlier brought 123 stranded Nigerians to Abuja.

NEMA also said the latest arrival has brought the total number of evacuated stranded Nigerians to 2,246 in 12 different…





Source: Leadership Newspaper