Twitter Gets New CEO, To Resume In June





Tesla CEO and owner of microblogging site, Twitter, Elon Musk, has hired a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the social media company.

Musk, however, did not reveal the name of the new female CEO, whom he said will resume office in six weeks from now.

The billionaire techpreneur took to his Twitter handle to announce the development on Thursday, saying his role will now change to Executive Chairman and Chief Technical Officer (CTO), overseeing product, software and system operations at the company.

Musk wrote: “Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!

“My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops.”

LEADERSHIP reports that Twitter is set to explore more features on its platform.

Elon Musk had announced that with the latest version of the Twitter app, a slew of new features will be added to the platform.

“The social media app will come with support for DM replies, meaning users…





Source: Leadership Newspaper