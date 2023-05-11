We Don’t Burn People’s Houses – IPOB 





The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has denied allegations that it burnt the country home of Ohanaeze Ndigbo’s former President, late Prof. George Obiozor.

In a statement made by IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful on Thursday, he described Ohanaeze’s claim as “unguarded and concocted”, saying that neither late Obiozor nor any of his family members accused IPOB of committing such atrocity.

The statement reads “We the global family of IPOB take great exception to the unguarded and concocted statement credited to Damian Okeke-Ogene, who claims to be speaking for the Ohanaeze Ndigbo as their Vice President General.

“We are not amused by the statement from him accusing IPOB of being responsible for the burning down of the country home of the late Ohanaeze Ndigbo, President General, Prof. George Obiozor.

“First and foremost, IPOB members are neither hoodlums nor terrorists and do not burn people’s houses or attack Biafrans even at the highest level of provocation. IPOB…





Source: Leadership Newspaper