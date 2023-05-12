APC North Central Stakeholders Insist On Speakership Position





Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the North Central have insisted that the zone must produce the Speaker of the 10th Assembly.

The stakeholders under the aegis of APC Equity and Justice Forum, North-Central zone, condemned the zoning template ratified by the party National Working Committee (NWC) on Monday.

The meeting of the APC NWC had upheld the National Caucus zoning of the seat of Speaker of the 10th National Assembly to North West with Honourable Tajudeen Abass ( Zaria Federal Constituency) as favoured candidate and Benjamin Kalu, representing Bende Federal Constituency, Abia (South East) as anointed candidate for Deputy Speaker.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja yesterday in Abuja, chairman of the forum, Nuhu Ayuba Shikdima, and secretary, Ahmadu Babanrabi, said the party turned a rumour and mere figment of imagination into an unpleasant reality.

According to the APC Equity and Justice Forum, North-Central, zoning of deputy Senate president …





Source: Leadership Newspaper