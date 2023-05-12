Army To Use Non-kinetic Approach For Devt





The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division/Commander Sector 1 Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar has reiterated the resolve of the division and indeed the Nigerian Army at large to enhance non-kinetic efforts aimed at promoting socio-economic development within Borno State in particular and the North East Theatre of Operations at large.

Gen Abubakar made the pledge yesterday when members of the Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’a Wa Ikamatis Sunnah (JIAWIS), an Islamic faith-based organisation in Borno State, paid a courtesy visit to Headquarters 7 Division, Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri.

While stating the purpose of their visit, the leader and the state chairman of the organisation, Alhaji Baba Goni Abdul disclosed that JIAWIS was a faith-based organisation saddled with the responsibility of monitoring and controlling activities of Islamic leaders in the state, curbing the menace of misdemeanor amongst the youth, and promoting the adherence to the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper