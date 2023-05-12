



Competition Aim: To engage and inspire young people aged 13-19 by inviting them to design a unique Leadership logo that reflects the transition into a new government, to be showcased on Children’s Day.

Age: Open to children and teenagers from all backgrounds, aged 13-19 years old.

Rules:

• Participants must design a Leadership logo that symbolizes the transition into the new government.

• Submissions should be sent through a designated Google Form – https://forms.gle/AtmZoNTe7wEdF9RA6, email – [email protected], or WhatsApp message to 09150393711.

• The top 10 designs will be selected and their creators will be invited to the Leadership office for a live design session, using their preferred medium (pencil, paint, tablet, computer, etc.).

Awards:

• The top three designs will receive cash prizes, presented on Children’s Day.

• The winners will share their inspiration behind their designs in a video interview.

• 1st place: ₦100,000

• 2nd place: ₦75,000

• 3rd…





Source: Leadership Newspaper