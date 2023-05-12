LP Crisis: I Remain National Chairman, Abure Declares 





The national chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Barr Julius Abure, has declared that he remains the national chairman of the opposition party.

Speaking when civil society groups and supporters of the Labour Party in FCT visited his office for a solidarity visit, Abure said he has paid his dues in the party in the last 20 years, adding that he remains the national chairman of the labour party.

Abure, who expressed worry over an order of FCT High Court on the party’s leadership crisis, said they have obeyed the court order before the three rulings.

“We have obeyed the court restraining order and by today, the court gave a ruling, assuming jurisdiction.

“I need to make it abundantly clear that the substantive matter has not started. There was a preliminary objection to the jurisdiction of the court and the court today assumed jurisdiction. And for me, I am ready to go for an appeal. In the next few hours, we will be submitting our notice of appeal to the court and we will move all…





Source: Leadership Newspaper