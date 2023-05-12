Moorex Properties Patners Ensica Real Homes To Flag Off NIMASA Housing Project





One of the fastest growing real estate companies in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Moorex Properties Limited in partnership with Ensica Real Homes Ltd, has flagged off the NIMASA Staff Multipurpose Cooperative Society Housing Estate in Mamusa District of Abuja.

Speaking at the event, the Director, Administration & Human Resources Department; Alh Hamisu Gambo, who represented the Governing Board and Executive Management of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) lauded the cooperative executives for the noble initiative, which he believed will help curb the housing challenges being faced by its members.

He encouraged all members of staff to take advantage of the opportunity to become home owners in the FCT.

Addressing journalists shortly after the event, chairman of Ensica Real Homes, Amb. Ethel Idahosa, and chairman of Moorex Properties Limited, Mr Chidi Charles Amechi, disclosed that the project would address the housing deficit in the FCT.

Source: Leadership Newspaper