NUT Applauds El-Rufai Over Recall Of 1,288 Sacked Teachers





Kaduna State chapter of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has commended governor Nasir El-Rufai’s government for reinstating 1, 288 public school teachers that were earlier sacked after the competency test.

In a letter dated April 5, 2023, which had reference number NUT/GO/G7/Vol 4/732 and signed by state secretary Adamu Ayuba Kaltungo, the union appreciated the ‘’kind gesture extended to our esteemed members who were affected by this government policy.’’

The NUT said the reinstatement will ‘’go a long way in bridging the gap of the teacher-pupil ratio being experienced in the public primary school sector.’’

It will be recalled that Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board (KADSUBEB) had sacked 2,357 primary school teachers over the competency test in June 2022, explaining that 2,192 teachers were dismissed for their failure to sit for the test, while 165 teachers were sacked for poor performance.

After written complaints, the board reviewed some cases, where…





Source: Leadership Newspaper