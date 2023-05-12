Pyrates Task Govt On Quality Healthcare Delivery





The National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity) has tasked the government and elected representatives on the provision of quality healthcare delivery to the people.

The NAS Capoon, Mr Abiola Owoaje, stated this during the flag-off of the NAS free Medical Mission at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Primary Health Centre (PHC), Abule Ado, Amuwo-Odofin local government area of Lagos State.

He stated that the exercise was carried out in recognition of the fact that many people cannot access government-owned health facilities due to the poverty level.

According to him the aim of the NAS free medical mission was to help the government bridge the gap in provision of quality healthcare.

“What we do is to provide free medical care services to communities and we allow this to coincide with our Annual General Meetings or quarterly meetings which take place in different parts of Nigeria. We do this in recognition that a lot of people have fallen out of the catchment nets in terms of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper