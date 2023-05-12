Retraction/Apology





Recently, we published a story on our online site where Nael & Bin Harmal Hydro Export Nigeria Ltd was mentioned as having got approximately N1.6bn for the construction of Danmarke to Kanoma Road in Maru LG of Zamfara State and the work is yet to commence.

However, we have since found out that the account is untrue. We were misled as to the fact of the publication as we had no reason to doubt same at the time. For this, we tender our apology.

It was never our desire to malign Nael & Bin Harmal Hydro Export Nigeria Ltd or anybody connected with it no matter how remote and, as such, we have taken steps to immediately redeem the situation by completely withdrawing the entire publication from our website.

Editor





Source: Leadership Newspaper