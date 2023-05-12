Road Crash Claims 8 Lives, Injures 7 In Bauchi





At least eight persons have lost their lives in a fatal road crash which occurred at Kili village on the Darazo-Kari highway in Bauchi State on Thursday.

It was a lone accident involving a Gray Volkswagen Sharon mini bus with vehicle registration number BCH 465 XA, belonging to the fleet of NURTW, used for commercial purposes.

A First Information Report (FIR) released to journalists by the Sector Commander of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) in the State, Mr Yusuf Abdullahi, Thursday evening, said that the total number of persons involved in the crash were 15 comprising four male adults, six female adults, two male children and three female Children.

The crash was reported by RS 12.12 Darazo/Zebra 45 in Darazo LGA of Bauchi State while the time of arrival at the scene for rescue operation was 1210hrs giving a response time of five minutes.

The FIR further added that the number of people injured was seven comprising one male adult, four female adults and two female children…





Source: Leadership Newspaper