Adeboye Dedicates Multimillion Naira Church Building In Abuja 





The General Overseer of Redeemed Christians Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye has dedicated a multi-million naira RCCG church building aka Jesus House in Abuja.

Adeboye while dedicating the church on Saturday, called on Nigerians that want peace and joy to seek refuge in the church, because the church is a house of peace and joy.

According to General Overseer, the church is also a place of lifting and breakthrough, and any Nigerian that desires to have a breakthrough in life should always connect to the house of God.

Also, the senior pastor of RCCG, Jesus House, Gen. Pat Akem-Vingir (RTD.), said that they decided to build the multimillion edifice based on the instruction of God through the General Overseer of RCCG.

Speaking on the contribution of the church to national development, he said the church has been very effective and will continue to be. “Some people laugh at the church and say that the church is doing nothing, if the church is not doing anything, you will not…





Source: Leadership Newspaper