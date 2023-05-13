Aribo, Onuachu’s Southampton Relegated From Premier League After 2-0 Defeat To Fulham





Super Eagles duo of Joe Aribo and Paul Onuachu’s Premier League side Southampton will play their football in the Championship next season following a 2-0 defeat against Fulham on Saturday, ending a memorable 11-year spell in the English top flight league.

Ruben Selles’ side needed to win to keep their hopes of staying in the Premier League alive as they dreamed of a ‘great escape’. However, Fulham cruised to a comfortable victory at St Mary’s Stadium, courtesy of second-half goals from Carlos Vinicius and Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Saints will now play their football in the Championship next season for the first time in 11 years following a terrible campaign.

Southampton have won just six of their 36 top-flight fixtures so far and are winless in 11 games since their 1-0 win over Leicester on March 4.

They sit eight points behind 17th-place Everton with two matches to go, meaning Southampton cannot claw their way back above the dreaded drop zone. Saints have been in the Premier…





Source: Leadership Newspaper