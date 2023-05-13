Buhari Greets Governor Adeleke At 63





President Muhammadu Buhari has shared in the joy of the occasion as Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State celebrates his 63rd birthday today.

Buhari in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, said the senator, who represented Osun-West in the upper chamber of the National Assembly, solidified his base and gradually built a formidable network of friends and political allies that have helped his many victories, including leading one of the 36 states in the country.

The president believed that Adeleke’s easy going outlook on life has turned into an asset, with a huge following that cuts across all ages.

He urged the Osun State governor, whose victory was recently validated by the Supreme Court, to place interest of the state and welfare of the people above all else, and seek God’s guidance to deliver on his mandate.

The president prayed that the Almighty God grants Adeleke the strength, wisdom and courage to serve his people and the nation.





Source: Leadership Newspaper